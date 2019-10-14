Home

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
Lying in State
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Prospect Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Prospect Baptist Church
Herbert Roberts, Jr.

Herbert Earl Roberts, Jr., of Crescent died Oct. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Prospect Baptist Church with burial in Belleville Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to services. Viewing will be Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. at funeral home.

He is survived by his mother Clorinda J. Roberts, children Christopher Roberts and Candice Roberts Holmes, siblings Pernell Roberts, Adonza Roberts, LaVann (Robert) Bacon, Susie Thorpe, Renee (Elmer) Clark, Sandra Leftwich, Renita Windley, aunts Ida B. Jackson and Letha Bell (Frank) Johnson and other relatives.

He was a member of Prospect Baptist Church, a graduate of McIntosh County Academy and a commercial fisherman.

Darien Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 14, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 14, 2019
