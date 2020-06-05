Herman LeCount



Herman LeCount, formerly of Jones, died June 1, 2020.



A public walk-through viewing will be held from 4-5 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home. Attendees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.



A private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.



He is survived by his children, Terrance LeCount and Cheryl LeCount; siblings, Prime (Kylee) LeCount Jr. and Lamar LeCount.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 5, 2020



