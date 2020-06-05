Herman LeCount
Herman LeCount

Herman LeCount, formerly of Jones, died June 1, 2020.

A public walk-through viewing will be held from 4-5 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home. Attendees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

A private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.

He is survived by his children, Terrance LeCount and Cheryl LeCount; siblings, Prime (Kylee) LeCount Jr. and Lamar LeCount.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 5, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 3, 2020
I worked with Herman for many many years at Hercules he was a very dear friend. I will always remember ridding with him to pick up trophies at the Savannah Drag Way. It was called the Victory Ride and now I know my dear friend is ridding to the ultimate Victory !
Jimmy May
Friend
