Herman Wright
Mr. Herman Wright, age 91, passed away on the morning of Jan. 2 at UF Health North in Jacksonville.
A visitation for Mr. Wright was held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 at Coastal Camden Funeral Home. Funeral Services followed immediately at 3 p.m. in the Woods-Wainwright Chapel of the funeral home. Interment followed at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland is entrusted with Mr. Wright?s arrangements.
The Brunswick News, January 6, 2020
