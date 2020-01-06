Home

Coastal Camden Funeral Home
935 E King St
Kingsland, GA 31548
(912) 729-5236
Herman Wright

Herman Wright Obituary
Herman Wright

Mr. Herman Wright, age 91, passed away on the morning of Jan. 2 at UF Health North in Jacksonville.

A visitation for Mr. Wright was held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 at Coastal Camden Funeral Home. Funeral Services followed immediately at 3 p.m. in the Woods-Wainwright Chapel of the funeral home. Interment followed at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland is entrusted with Mr. Wright?s arrangements.

The Brunswick News, January 6, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 6, 2020
