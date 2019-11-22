|
Scott Merchen
Hobie "Scott" Merchen, 54, of Brunswick, passed away Nov. 15, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah.
A funeral service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a,m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. John Harris officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Chapman Funeral Chapel.
Scott was born July 9, 1965, in Germany, to Lee and Annie Merche; he had lived in Brunswick since 2006, and attended Bay Harbour Church of God. Scott was a truck driver with Quest Global and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Scott enjoyed fishing, playing with his kids and grandkids, and always put God and family first.
Survivors include his parents, Lee and Annie Merchen of Arizona; his wife of nine years, Jessica Merchen of Brunswick; children, Lauren Wall of Texas, Caitlyn Haden of South Carolina, and Scarlett "Sammie" Merchen of Brunswick; a brother, Russel Merchen of Texas; a sister, Mitzi Frazier (husband, Lee), of North Carolina; and two grandchildren, Charles Haden and Daniel Morgason. Scott was preceded in death by a brother, Curt Merchen; and a child.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 21, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 22, 2019