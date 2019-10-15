|
|
Howard Bell
Howard "Frank" Bell, 48, of Brunswick, Ga., died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, Ga.
He was born on Oct. 17, 1970, in Austell, Ga.
Frank is survived by his mother, Ginny (Ed) Simmons; sister, Katrina Bell; niece, Katelynn Morine; nephew, Austin Morine; adopted brother, Michael Jenkins; and father, Donald Bell.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Ritz Theater c/o Golden Isles Arts & Humanities, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick, GA 31520.
A celebration of life is to be held from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Hop Soul Brewery.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home and Golden Isles Cremation Center is honored to handle the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 15, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 15, 2019