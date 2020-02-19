|
Howard Cookson
Howard C. Cookson, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the age of 80.
Howard was born Oct. 3, 1939, in South Portland, Maine, to the late Carrol W. Cookson and the late Mary Elizabeth Powers. In addition to Howard's parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Rowe; his sisters, Carol Cookson Bragg and Diane Cookson Anderson; and a brother-in-law, Ed Anderson.
Howard is survived by his wife, Laura Strickland Cookson; son, Stephen C. Cookson; two daughters, Sabrina Freeman and Lori Laughridge; brother, Stephen W. Cookson and wife JoAnn; three grandchildren, Steven, Stewart and Samantha Cookson; and great-grandchild, Sofie Cookson. Howard is also survived by many cousins on Prince Edward Island, Canada, California, North Carolina, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.
Howard entered in the United States Air Force in December 1956 as an airframe repairman; he was honorably discharged in December 1960. Two years after his honorable discharge from the United States Air Force, Howard entered the United States Army in April 1962, where he received several medals and awards. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army in April 1965. Howard was of the Catholic faith and the owner of Cookson Sheet Metal.
Howard enjoyed dancing and was a member of the Golden Isles Shag Club. He was also a member of the Antique Auto Association and the Classic Auto Association. He enjoyed purchasing and restoring antique cars. He loved to talk about them as long as anyone would listen, entering car shows and being in parades. Howard was an excellent craftsman in wood, copper and stainless steel.
A memorial service, with military honors, is to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Mr. Bill Cofer officiating. A reception will follow.
In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions may be made in honor of Howard C. Cookson to Heartland Hospice, 664 Scranton Road, Suite 103, Brunswick, GA 31520.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 19, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 19, 2020