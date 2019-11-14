Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Howard Lee Martin

Howard Lee Martin Obituary
Howard Martin

Howard Lee Martin, 83, of Waverly, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Waverly United Methodist Church, 142 Middleton St., in Waverly, with the Rev. Doug Goode officiating.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, in Brunswick are in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, November 14, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 14, 2019
