|
|
Howard Martin
Howard Lee Martin, 83, of Waverly, Ga., passed away surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick, Ga.
Mr. Martin was born in East Prairie, Mo., May 25, 1936, to the late Elzie Lee Martin and the late Ona Sue Coffer Martin. He had resided in Horseshoe Cove, Waverly, Ga., for the past 33 years. Mr. Martin was a veteran of the United States Air Force retiring after 22 years as a flight engineer. He was a member of Waverly United Methodist Church.
Mr. Martin was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, He leaves behind many fond memories that will be cherished by all.
In addition to Mr. Martin's parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Roy Martin.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Lois Hurst Martin of Waverly, Ga.; two sons, Mikell Lee and wife Patricia G. Martin of Waverly, Ga., and Gary Howard and wife Carol S. Martin of Waycross, Ga.; five grandchildren, Brent Howard and wife Wendi L. Martin of Guyton, Ga., Brandon Lee and wife Kristan G. Martin of Appling, Ga., William Kyle and wife Macey B. Martin of Waycross Ga., Bradley and wife Rachel Tuten of Waycross, Ga., and Brandi T. and husband Aaron Beaudry of St. Augustine Fla.; sister, Earline Huitt of Arkansas; brother, Jerry Martin of Texas; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other family members.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to Waverly United Methodist Church, 427 Middleton St., Waverly, GA 31565, or Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
A celebration of Mr. Martin's life is to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Waverly United Methodist Church, 427 Middleton St., in Waverly, where the Rev. Doug Goode is to officiate.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 15, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 15, 2019