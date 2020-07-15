Howard Schultz
Howard William Schultz, 75, of Brunswick, Georgia entered enteral rest Friday, July 11, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus in Brunswick, Georgia.
Visitation for Mr. Schultz will be 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. with Dr. Art Cyphers officiating. A private interment will be held at Georgia Veteran Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. www.edomillerandsons.com
The Brunswick News, July 15, 2020