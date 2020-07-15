1/
Howard William Schultz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Schultz

Howard William Schultz, 75, of Brunswick, Georgia entered enteral rest Friday, July 11, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus in Brunswick, Georgia.

Visitation for Mr. Schultz will be 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. with Dr. Art Cyphers officiating. A private interment will be held at Georgia Veteran Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. www.edomillerandsons.com

The Brunswick News, July 15, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved