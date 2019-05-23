Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Iane Sastre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iane Sastre

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Iane Sastre Obituary
Iane Sastre

Iane M. Sastre, 66, of Woodbine, passed away May 14, 2019, at Baptist Health, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Coming from California, Father Sastre had lived in Camden County since 2002. He was an Episcopal priest, having served at St. Athanasius Church, in Brunswick, and was involved with several religious organizations in Southeast Georgia. He had been employed with Heartland Hospice.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 23, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now