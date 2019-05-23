|
Iane Sastre
Iane M. Sastre, 66, of Woodbine, passed away May 14, 2019, at Baptist Health, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Coming from California, Father Sastre had lived in Camden County since 2002. He was an Episcopal priest, having served at St. Athanasius Church, in Brunswick, and was involved with several religious organizations in Southeast Georgia. He had been employed with Heartland Hospice.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 23, 2019
