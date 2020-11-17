Idna Rehberg



A graveside funeral service for Idna Rehberg, 90, of Pelham, will be held at noon Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Pelham City Cemetery. The Rev. Herman Hampton will officiate.



Born Dec. 25, 1929, in Pelham, she was the daughter of the late Debbs and Katie Blewett Pollack. She passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her residence. She was married to Jesse Thomas Rehberg, who preceded her in death. She was a member of East Pelham Baptist Church and a retired pharmacy clerk.



She is survived by her sons, Tommy Rehberg of Thomasville and Randall Rehberg (Pam) of Brunswick; grandchildren, Josh Rehberg (Cyndi), Tara Kirkland (Matt), Jessica Rehberg, Haley Benson (Brady) and Will Rehberg (Keri); great grandchildren, Barrett Benson, Bradley Benson and Mattie Kirkland; daughter-in-law, Pam Hayes (Howard); and a nephew, Rodney Cameron.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and son, Charlie Rehberg.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tucker Baptist Association.



Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, November 17, 2020



