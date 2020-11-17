1/
Idna Rehberg
Idna Rehberg

A graveside funeral service for Idna Rehberg, 90, of Pelham, will be held at noon Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Pelham City Cemetery. The Rev. Herman Hampton will officiate.

Born Dec. 25, 1929, in Pelham, she was the daughter of the late Debbs and Katie Blewett Pollack. She passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her residence. She was married to Jesse Thomas Rehberg, who preceded her in death. She was a member of East Pelham Baptist Church and a retired pharmacy clerk.

She is survived by her sons, Tommy Rehberg of Thomasville and Randall Rehberg (Pam) of Brunswick; grandchildren, Josh Rehberg (Cyndi), Tara Kirkland (Matt), Jessica Rehberg, Haley Benson (Brady) and Will Rehberg (Keri); great grandchildren, Barrett Benson, Bradley Benson and Mattie Kirkland; daughter-in-law, Pam Hayes (Howard); and a nephew, Rodney Cameron.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and son, Charlie Rehberg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tucker Baptist Association.

Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 17, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home
176 Hand Avenue West
Pelham, GA 31779
(229) 294-2661
