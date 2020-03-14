Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636

Imogene "Jean" Andrews

Imogene "Jean" Andrews Obituary
Imogene Andrews

Imogene "Jean" Andrews, 86, of Brunswick, died Thursday at Senior Care Center, in Brunswick.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Jacksonville National Cemetery, in Jacksonville, Fla.

The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, March 14, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 14, 2020
