Imogene Andrews
Imogene "Jean" Andrews, most recently of Brunswick, Ga., passed away peacefully March 12, 2020, after an extended illness. Eighty-six years of spunk, she was born in Whiteville, N.C., and was the daughter of the late Charlie and Monica (Spivey) Hooks.
She was a graduate of Whiteville High School, and attended Flora McDonald College, in Red Spring, N.C., for two years. After college, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked as a legal secretary until her marriage to her beloved late husband, Robert S. Andrews Jr. Subsequently, she resigned her position to raise her four daughters, Monica Ross (Ralph), of Greenville, Pa., Deborah Andrews, J.D., Ph.D., of Atlantic Beach, Fla., Karen Daniel (Kelley), of Brunswick, Ga., and Robin Allender (Brent), of Roswell, N.M.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wingate Hooks; and her sister, Geraldine "Jerri" Sellers.
She is survived by two sisters, Muriel (Moe) Smarge, of Navarre, Fla., and Barbara (Nell) Bass (Hubert), of Whiteville, N.C.; her four daughters; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Jean had a lifelong passion for music and dancing; she also loved to dress up and feel beautiful; all of which culminated in her long-term membership of the St. Augustine Ballroom Dance Association (SABDA).
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, with family receiving friends from 10-10:30 a.m. at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at 2 p.m. at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the humane society are suggested.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 17, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 17, 2020