Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Jacksonville, FL
View Map

Imogene Andrews "Jean" Andrews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Imogene Andrews "Jean" Andrews Obituary
Imogene Andrews

Imogene "Jean" Andrews, most recently of Brunswick, Ga., passed away peacefully March 12, 2020, after an extended illness. Eighty-six years of spunk, she was born in Whiteville, N.C., and was the daughter of the late Charlie and Monica (Spivey) Hooks.

She was a graduate of Whiteville High School, and attended Flora McDonald College, in Red Spring, N.C., for two years. After college, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked as a legal secretary until her marriage to her beloved late husband, Robert S. Andrews Jr. Subsequently, she resigned her position to raise her four daughters, Monica Ross (Ralph), of Greenville, Pa., Deborah Andrews, J.D., Ph.D., of Atlantic Beach, Fla., Karen Daniel (Kelley), of Brunswick, Ga., and Robin Allender (Brent), of Roswell, N.M.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wingate Hooks; and her sister, Geraldine "Jerri" Sellers.

She is survived by two sisters, Muriel (Moe) Smarge, of Navarre, Fla., and Barbara (Nell) Bass (Hubert), of Whiteville, N.C.; her four daughters; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Jean had a lifelong passion for music and dancing; she also loved to dress up and feel beautiful; all of which culminated in her long-term membership of the St. Augustine Ballroom Dance Association (SABDA).

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, with family receiving friends from 10-10:30 a.m. at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at 2 p.m. at Jacksonville National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the humane society are suggested.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 17, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Imogene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -