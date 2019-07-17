India Huddleston



India Roberta Jones Huddleston, 76, of St. Simons Island, Ga., entered her heavenly home while sleeping on Saturday morning, July 13, 2019. In addition to her husband, Clay, of St. Simons Island; she is survived by a son, Thomas VanDuyn of Collierville, Tenn.; and grandchildren, Ayden and Miranda. Other survivors include a brother, Oscar H. Jones III of Searcy, Ark.; and sisters, Sandra Jean Ballard (Dwight) of Gulfport, Miss., Donna Rains (David) of Montgomery, Texas, Alice Belle Laurendine (Ed) of Daphne, Ala., and Karen Loden (Mark) of Germantown, Tenn.



India was known by those who knew and loved her as a woman who had walked with the Lord from a very early age. She was known for her fervency in prayer and was a serious student of the Word of God, which enabled her to be a Bible teacher and a discipler of women, in whose lives she invested. She genuinely loved people and was an encourager to all who knew her. She was gifted musically in performance, composition, and teaching of voice and piano. India had a love for missions and there are many missionaries with whom she kept in touch, several who had stayed in her home.



Visitation locally will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 at Brunswick Memorial Park and Funeral Home.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at Golden Isles Presbyterian Church.



There will also be a visitation at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 22 at Gregg-Langford-Bookout Funeral Home in Jonesboro, Ark., which will arrange for a graveside service in the family plot at the Nettleton Cemetery in Jonesboro, Ark.



Memorials may be sent to Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 17, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News from July 17 to July 18, 2019