Inez Griffin
Inez Griffin died Nov. 8 at her residence.
A graveside service will be held at noon. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.
Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.
The procession will leave from 1102 Q St.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, November 13, 2020
