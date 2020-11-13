Or Copy this URL to Share

Inez Griffin



Inez Griffin died Nov. 8 at her residence.



A graveside service will be held at noon. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.



Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



The procession will leave from 1102 Q St.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, November 13, 2020



