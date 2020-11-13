1/
Inez Griffin
1934 - 2020
Inez Griffin

Inez Griffin died Nov. 8 at her residence.

A graveside service will be held at noon. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.

The procession will leave from 1102 Q St.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, November 13, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
