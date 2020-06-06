Inez West



Inez "Nell" West, of Darien, died June 3, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



A private graveside service will be held Monday at First African Baptist Church Cemetery, in Jones.



A public walk-through viewing will be held from 5-6 p.m. Sunday at Darien Funeral Home. Masks will be required and social distancing protocols must be followed.



She is survived by her children, Elijah Axson Jr. and Beulah (David) Brown; siblings, Richard (Veronica) West, Edith West, Carrie Richardson, Maxine (David) Saddler and Alma (David) Daniels; and other relatives.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 6, 2020



