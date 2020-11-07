Ingeborg Ihde
Ingeborg Gertrude Ihde, 85, of Darien, and formerly of Brunswick and St. Simons Island, departed this life Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
The memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Dr. Lee Brandt officiating.
Born Oct. 28, 1935, in Hamburg, Germany, to the late Walter and Marihen M. Lange, she was a former sales associate for Island Wine & Cheese and The Cricket Shop, both on St. Simons Island. She had been a resident of Glynn County for many years before moving recently to McIntosh County. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Mrs. Ihde enjoyed her son's canines while sitting on his porch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Werner Franz Ihde; two grandchildren, Brian Rider and Brandy Rider; and several siblings.
She is survived by her son, Walt Ihde and wife, Susan, of Darien; a daughter, Margrit Dupe and husband, Michael, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren, Summer Whitten, April Onofre, Walter Ihde, Tyler Ihde, Jessica McClenithan and Michael Horne; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margrit Bankhaus of Hamburg, Germany.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 7, 2020