Iona Ozella Francis-Boston, 66, of Screven, Ga., passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Joseph's Candler Hospital following a brief illness.



She was born on April 15, 1953, to the late George Francis and Wilhelmenia Singleton-Francis in Brunswick, Ga. Iona was educated in the public school system of Glynn County, Ga., and graduated from Glynn Academy in the Class of 1971. She was a member of Bethlehem Temple Apostolic Church under the leadership of Elder George Floyd, but had regularly attended Jonesville Baptist Church in Savannah, Ga. Iona was a employee of Wayne Memorial Hospital for the past 37 years as a unit coordinator. She was preceded in death by her father, George Francis; and a sister, Dorothy Palmer.



Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 38 years, Larry Boston, Screven, Ga.; her daughter, Tamika Bess-Thomas, Brunswick, Ga.; her son, Christopher Bess, Screven, Ga.; four grandchildren, Koron Bess, Rodney "RJ" Thomas Jr., RaShonda Doomes and Davion Kincey; one great-grandchild, Kason Bess; her loving mother, Wilhelmenia S. Francis, Brunswick, Ga.; her sisters, Carolyn (Freddie) Palmer, Darien, Ga., Cathy Walker, Cynthia Keith, Carol (Bae-Bae) Walker and Vanessa Thurmond, all of Brunswick, Ga., and Jimmie Lee McIver of Townsend, Ga.; her brothers, George Jerry Francis, Joseph E. Francis and Anthony Francis, all of Brunswick, Ga.; her mother-in-law, Arthur Mae Boston, Screven, Ga.; her sisters-in-law, Phecifinese (Freddie) Swain, Albany, Ga., and Pharleon Boston, Richmond Hill, Ga; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.



Remains will lie in state for viewing from noon until 5 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Royal Funeral Home Chapel. There will be no viewing on the day of the service.



The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Bennett Union Missionary Baptist Church, 401 W. Pine St., Jesup, GA 31545. Interment will be immediately following the service in Memory Gardens Cemetery, U.S. Highway 17 North (Darien Highway), in Brunswick (Glynn County.)



The Brunswick News, July 9, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 9, 2019