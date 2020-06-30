Ira Mae Skipper Reed
Ira Mae Reed

Ira Mae Skipper Reed, of the Briar Patch community, died June 24, 2020, at her residence.

A limited private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the residence, with interment in Belleville Cemetery.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Darien Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Preston Reed Sr.; children, Onnie Lee (Delores) Reed, Doris Reed (Selwyn) Nelson, Randolph Reed, Diana Reed Jones, Frederick Reed Sr., Floyd (Angie) Reed, Kernell Reed Baker, James Reed Andre (Janice) Reed, John Pree (Theresa) Reed; Glenn (Angela) Reed, David Ellison and Wendell (Jacquelyn) Armstrong; and other relatives.

Masks and social distancing will be required for both the viewing and the service.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 30, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
