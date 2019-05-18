|
Iris Schmitt
Iris Sawyer Schmitt, 89, of the Trudie community, died Thursday at her residence, under the care of Heartland Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta.
The funeral service will b held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Nahunta United Methodist Church, with burial to following Twin Rivers Church Cemetery.
Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 18, 2019
