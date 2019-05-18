Home

Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
(912) 462-5151
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Nahunta United Methodist Church
Iris Sawyer Schmitt


1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Iris Sawyer Schmitt Obituary
Iris Schmitt

Iris Sawyer Schmitt, 89, of the Trudie community, died Thursday at her residence, under the care of Heartland Hospice.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta.

The funeral service will b held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Nahunta United Methodist Church, with burial to following Twin Rivers Church Cemetery.

Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 18, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 18, 2019
