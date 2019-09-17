|
Pug Hutchinson
Irma Jean "Pug" Hutchinson, age 78, died in a tragic accident on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Pug was born on August 14, 1941 to Howell Patrick and Alma Louise White. She was a life-long resident of McIntosh County and was retired from the McIntosh County School System. She was a member of Shellman Bluff Baptist Church. Pug loved God, her church and her family and most of all her grand and great-grand kids. She also loved her dog, Rosie.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Bobbie Elizabeth White Hutchinson; her brother, Howell Milton "Toni" White and beloved husband of 55 years, Charles Glynn Hutchinson.
She is survived by her son, Charles Glynn "Chuck" Hutchinson, Jr. of Shellman Bluff; her granddaughter, Tara Hutchinson Lausch (Adam) of Dublin, GA; great grandchildren, Charles McCoy Lausch and Callyn Josie Lausch also of Dublin and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service with visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church, 55 North Third Street, Glenwood, GA on Tuesday, September 17th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
The Funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 18th at 11:00 am at Shellman Bluff Baptist Church with Reverend Harry Coursey officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cliff Mason, Will White, Gary Priester, Trey Rozier, Jodee Middleton and Mark Watson. Lunch will be served in the Shellman Bluff Baptist Social Hall immediately following the interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shellman Bluff Baptist Church, 1282 Sutherland Bluff Drive NE, Townsend, GA 31331.
Condolences may be expressed at www.EdoMillerAndSons.com
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home of Brunswick is in charge of all arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 17, 2019