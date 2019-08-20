|
Irwin Berman
Irwin Berman died on Sea Island, Ga., on Aug. 19, 2019, after a series of prolonged medical challenges.
A native of Baltimore, Md., Dr. Berman attended Washington and Lee University and the University of Virginia Medical School (MD), after which he married Linda Friedman, of Richmond, Va. (Goucher College '62), who would be his wife for 48 years (deceased 2010). He began his surgical training at Bellevue Hospital/NYU Medical Center (currently Langone) in 1962.
After his surgical training he spent two years with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), including service at the Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C., and tour in Vietnam, extending his research efforts on combat casualties during and after the TET offensive. He was awarded the Bronze Star medal upon completion of his service there.
In 1969 he joined the teaching faculty of New York University Medical Center in 1969, where he served as Associate Professor of Surgery. From 1978 to 1979, he served as Fellow in Colon and Rectal Surgery at the Lahey Clinic, then in Boston, Mass. Thereafter, lured to Georgia by Linda's love of the South, Dr. Berman and his family moved to St. Simons Island, Ga., practicing his new specialty in Brunswick, Ga., until his retirement in 1996. During his medical career, Dr. Berman published over 100 peer-reviewed articles in surgical journals and invented a number of diagnostic tests and medical devices still in use today.
Other than medicine, Dr. Berman's lifelong pursuits have been the creation of original works of art, for which he had multiple exhibits in New York, New Orleans, Florida, and Georgia. He continued to explore new directions in making art throughout his life. He and Linda were also committed to the collection of important works of art and to donating their collections to important museums. He has been on the board of several major museums and donated works from their collection to the Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum (NYC), the Museum of Modern Art (NYC), the Chicago Art Institute, University of Oregon Art Museum, and The University of Virginia Art Museum. Upon his donation of Jean Dupas' panels from the SS Normandie, Dr. Berman was made Benefactor and Fellow for Life of the Metropolitan Museum. At the Baltimore Museum, Dr. Berman is a Sustaining Contributor to the Jean and Allan Berman Textile Department and Gallery, enabled by his family's endowment.
In his hometown of Brunswick, Ga., Dr. Berman's philanthropic efforts have included ongoing support of Temple Beth Tefilloh's architectural and building projects, support of two community symphonies, FaithWorks Homeless Ministry, Safe Harbor Children's Center and the St. Simons Island World War II Homeland Museum.
Dr. Berman was predeceased by his devoted wife of 48 years and extraordinary mother of his children Linda Berman; and by his partner, Gail G. Rose, of St. Simons Island.
He is survived by his two adult children, Laura and Jennifer; and his five grandchildren, Ethan, Samuel, Jackson, Maxwell and Isabelle.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at Temple Beth Tefilloh, followed by burial at Palmetto Cemetery. A festive celebration will be held afterward at Ocean Forest. Shiva, a sacred sharing of memory, will be held that evening. In addition, a life retrospective exhibit of Dr. Berman's artwork called Irwin Berman 24/7 will be open to the public at Brunswick Stewdio, 1407 Newcastle St., August 29-September 30.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Dr. Berman's name to Temple Beth Tefilloh.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 20, 2019
