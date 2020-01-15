Home

Royal Funeral Home
247 West Pine Street
Jesup, GA 31545
(912) 427-4254
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Brunswick, GA
View Map
Isabella Miller-Banks Obituary
Isabella Miller-Banks

Isabella Miller-Banks, 73, a native of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Dec. 24, 2019, at Jesup Health and Rehabilitation, following a lengthy illness.

She was born Feb. 15, 1946, to the late Ellis T. Miller Sr. and Martha McCloud-Miller, in Brunswick, Ga. Isabella received her education in the public schools of Glynn County, Ga., and graduated from Risley High School. She grew up as a child attending, and was a member of, St. Andrews Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, in Brunswick, Ga. Isabella held several jobs throughout the City of Brunswick, Ga. She was employed with Morgan?s Cleaners, Cork?s Cleaners and at Sea Island as a laundry attendant before her health began to fail.

Isabella was the former wife of the late Minus Banks. Although she never had any biological children, she was loved by her nieces and nephews just as much. She was preceded in death by both parents, Ellis and Martha Miller Sr.; her siblings, Willie Albert, Lennis, Willie James, Ellis Jr., Raymond, Jack and William Miller.

Those left to cherish her memories are her only sister, Lilly Bell (Eddie) Miller-Best, Rochester, N.Y.; a special nephew, Ellis T. Miller (Marcia) III, Brunswick, Ga.; her sister in law, Daisy Miller, Brunswick, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. today at Greenwood Cemetery, in Brunswick, Ga.

Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home, Inc., Jesup, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 15, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 15, 2020
