Iva Boynton
Iva Gladys Boynton was born on July 25, 1938, in Olive Hill, Ky., the daughter of the late Leslie and Maggie (Bays) Erwin, passed away peacefully on August 13 at Southeast Georgia Health System after a very short illness. She has gone to Heaven to be with her late husband, W. C. (Bill) Boynton Jr.; and her son, Michael L. Boynton. She is no longer in pain. She was such a strong person who endured a lot of physical pain, but never let it slow her down. She was truly loved by so many people and will be sadly missed.
Since this past December she always had "Her Kids" coming and going to her house. Some would run errands for her, take her shopping or to her doctor visits. And sometimes on of "Her Kids" would come to pick up food from her when she was able to cook. She loved to cook and was very talented at it. She made the best soups and all kinds of muffins and cakes. At one time she had taken a course for cake decorating and made some of the most beautiful cakes for her family and friends.
For over 30 years Gladys and her husband Bill had "Boynton Floor Covering" located in the Pier Village and then located on Frederica Road on St. Simons Island. They installed floors from Brunswick to Sea Island and had many lucrative customers. Gladys once said she worked right beside the men, even helping unload the big rolls of carpet off the trucks, all while wearing high heels!
Gladys truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: cooking or talking with friends and family, or just watching one of her favorite old TV shows. She always had something positive to say to everyone she met, and her light will continue to burn brightly in the many lives that she has touched.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her late husband; and her son; three brothers, Chester Wendell, Quentin and Stephen Erwin; and five sisters, Ruby James, Doris Tussey, Inez Baker, Joy Tussey and Helen Reynolds.
Gladys is survived by her two sisters, Arlene (Tommie) Justice of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Bessie Baker of Ashland, Ky.; one nephew, Billy D. Justice, also of Port Charlotte, Fla. Gladys is also survived by who she called "Her Kids." Some of them came by way of her son Mike, then if she liked you, you became one of "Her Kids" too. They are Jerry Wise, Jim Hannah, James Williams, John Dills, Holly Noble and Vince Noble. She would also brag on them all the time.
Gladys had many sweet neighbors too. She would say "they watch out for me; I can always count on them if I need something." They are Butch and Dana Bishop, Jean Wynn, Denny Strickland and Brenda Lewis. She would also say that they were like family to her.
She also had some very special friends, Joyce and Chester Taylor and their kids, Chester Jr., Troy and Lorri who also survive.
There will be a gathering to celebrate Gladys' life from 5-7 p.m. on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in the chapel at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. We are requesting that all in attendance please observe the state's social-distancing regulations.
A private burial will follow at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Wounded Warriors
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 25, 2020