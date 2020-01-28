|
Jack Lang
Jack A. Lang: A Renaissance man who lived life to the fullest each day of his 91 years. Born in Brunswick, Ga., to Marie Way and Hubert W. Lang, prominent family business owners of Lang Planing Mill (renamed in following generation, Lang Building Supply) and dedicated community citizens, Jack learned early the spirit of service involved in many community activities including as a Boy Scout rising to the rank of Eagle Scout.
Jack Lang graduated from Glynn Academy Class of 1946 and entered Emory University where he graduated in 1951 with a degree in journalism which was immediately put to good use as Jack joined the Army and became a Corporal Assistant to the Major General in Fort Jackson.
Following his service, Jack Lang joined The Coca- Cola Co., where he spent the next 27 years full of interesting opportunities and adventures all over the world blending his love of work and travel. Following retirement in 1986, Jack continued to take on various projects for Coca-Cola while developing rental apartments for local graduate students that has led to lifelong friends around the world. His love of reading, and especially of newspapers, is well-known by all, as Jack arrived for a visit with one suitcase that was just newspapers for him to get caught up on his reading. His favorite newspapers were The Atlanta Journal, The Brunswick News, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.
Jack Lang is treasured most of all as a friend to all those who crossed his path. His energy, caring nature and sincere and truthful approach to all relationships ensured that those that met him never wanted to lose touch no matter where life took them. Adventures took Jack around the world but always seeking those from his past for a quick hello or toast when he was nearby. Jack's work was valuable in the development of the film "The Golden Isles at War" which is featured in the World War II Home Front Museum on St. Simons Island. Jack sought and found one of the living German U-Boat Commanders in Germany and Jack is featured in the film.
In addition to his mother and father, Marie Way Lang and Hubert W. Lang Sr., Jack is pre-deceased by his older brother, Hubert W. Lang Jr. and wife Marcelle. Jack is survived by an ever-expanding family especially his sisters, Mary Morris (Tom - d.1976) of St. Simons and Lillian Meyers (Bob) of Pittsburgh. Three growing generations of devoted nieces and nephews and their spouses and children will remember and continue to adore "Uncle Jack." The spirit and joy Jack has created for many will carry forward forever. As a passionate photographer, he enjoyed creating thousands of pictures for his family and friends. There are so many stories from and about Jack that his family and friends consider him a legend and he will never be forgotten.
Jack Lang, in the continued spirit of lifelong learning, has donated his body to Emory University to be used for medical research.
Jack Lang had the biggest heart in the world and his philanthropic spirit has benefited many. In lieu of flowers, Jack would be honored if you donated to causes that are near to you and be kinder and generous to those that cross your path every day.
Two memorials of his life have been planned. Join with Atlanta family and friends at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at HM Patterson & Son Funeral Home - Arlington Chapel and at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, in Brunswick, Ga.
HM Patterson & Son Funeral Home - Arlington Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 28, 2020
