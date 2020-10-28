Jack Campbell
Jack Donald Campbell, 84, of Brunswick, died Sunday at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. today at Bible Baptist Church, 500 Harry Driggers Blvd., in Brunswick. Interment will follow in Chapel Park Cemetery, 1180 Cate Road.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family requests memorial contributions to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick, Ga. www.edomillerandsons.com
The Brunswick News, October 28, 2020