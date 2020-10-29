Jack Campbell
Jack Donald Campbell, 84, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Campbell was born Feb. 28, 1936, in Savannah, Ga., to the late Dennis R. Campbell and the late Dorothy E. Bennett.
On May 5, 1953, Mr. Campbell enlisted in the United States Air Force. During this time, he trained in various schools, including jet engine school, basic electronics and radar school. After completing his Air Force schooling, he was transferred to the 443rd Fighter Squadron at Geiger Field Air Force Base. Jack then transferred to Moody Air Force Base and attended Hughes Aircraft School. His next assignment was Lockheed Aircraft Co. with a top-secret clearance to study fire control systems on the F104, and he later returned to Moody Air Force Base. Later, he transferred to Tindale Air Force Base, where he worked on the "William Tell" program, a competition between the different fighter squadrons. Mr. Campbell was discharged May 20, 1960, from Tindale Air Force Base with 933 flight hours.
Mr. Campbell was also involved in numerous civic organizations, including the Brunswick Lions Club, Glynn County Police Auxiliary, American Legion Post 166, Post 185 and Post 9, and the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles.
Mr. Campbell was a man of deep and abiding faith and attended Bible Baptist Church, in Brunswick, Ga.
Mr. Campbell was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Campbell; and mother, Dorothy Bennett Campbell; a son, Jack Campbell Jr.; and a daughter, Renee Campbell.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Dorothy Campbell of Brunswick, Ga.; his brother, Bob Gault and wife, Dotty; a brother, Don Gault and wife, Sharon; sisters, Carol Carlisle of Ohio and Beverly Gault of Las Vegas; daughters, Denise Beauchatt of Atlanta and Dorothy Smith and husband, Charlie, of Defuniak Springs, Fla.; stepchildren, Kathy Breese and husband, Danny, Chuck Ribbron and wife, Patricia, Vickie Ribbron, Cindy Mitchell and husband, Eddie, Betty Coker, Jean Norman, Debbie Bartell, Lisa Warren and Sherry Strickland.
The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, with family receiving friends from 10 a.m. until service time at Bible Baptist Church, 500 Harry Driggers Blvd., in Brunswick. Interment followed in Chapel Park Cemetery, 1180 Cate Road, in Brunswick.
Active pallbearers were David Gwyn, Daniel Breese Jr., Joe Drury, Warren Rayna, Donnie Sloan and Christian Strickland.
Honorary pallbearers were members of the American Legion and the Men's Sunday School Class of Bible Baptist Church.
The family requests memorial contributions to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
