1/
Jack Donald Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Campbell

Jack Donald Campbell, 84, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Campbell was born Feb. 28, 1936, in Savannah, Ga., to the late Dennis R. Campbell and the late Dorothy E. Bennett.

On May 5, 1953, Mr. Campbell enlisted in the United States Air Force. During this time, he trained in various schools, including jet engine school, basic electronics and radar school. After completing his Air Force schooling, he was transferred to the 443rd Fighter Squadron at Geiger Field Air Force Base. Jack then transferred to Moody Air Force Base and attended Hughes Aircraft School. His next assignment was Lockheed Aircraft Co. with a top-secret clearance to study fire control systems on the F104, and he later returned to Moody Air Force Base. Later, he transferred to Tindale Air Force Base, where he worked on the "William Tell" program, a competition between the different fighter squadrons. Mr. Campbell was discharged May 20, 1960, from Tindale Air Force Base with 933 flight hours.

Mr. Campbell was also involved in numerous civic organizations, including the Brunswick Lions Club, Glynn County Police Auxiliary, American Legion Post 166, Post 185 and Post 9, and the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles.

Mr. Campbell was a man of deep and abiding faith and attended Bible Baptist Church, in Brunswick, Ga.

Mr. Campbell was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Campbell; and mother, Dorothy Bennett Campbell; a son, Jack Campbell Jr.; and a daughter, Renee Campbell.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Dorothy Campbell of Brunswick, Ga.; his brother, Bob Gault and wife, Dotty; a brother, Don Gault and wife, Sharon; sisters, Carol Carlisle of Ohio and Beverly Gault of Las Vegas; daughters, Denise Beauchatt of Atlanta and Dorothy Smith and husband, Charlie, of Defuniak Springs, Fla.; stepchildren, Kathy Breese and husband, Danny, Chuck Ribbron and wife, Patricia, Vickie Ribbron, Cindy Mitchell and husband, Eddie, Betty Coker, Jean Norman, Debbie Bartell, Lisa Warren and Sherry Strickland.

The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, with family receiving friends from 10 a.m. until service time at Bible Baptist Church, 500 Harry Driggers Blvd., in Brunswick. Interment followed in Chapel Park Cemetery, 1180 Cate Road, in Brunswick.

Active pallbearers were David Gwyn, Daniel Breese Jr., Joe Drury, Warren Rayna, Donnie Sloan and Christian Strickland.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the American Legion and the Men's Sunday School Class of Bible Baptist Church.

The family requests memorial contributions to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, in Brunswick, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 29, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved