Jackie Matthews
Jackie Harper Matthews, 79, of Brunswick and Jesup, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at her residence in Jesup.
Jackie was born Aug. 6, 1940, in Jesup, Ga., to Harry Calvin Harper and Clemmie Dixon Harper. She was a 1957 graduate of Wayne County High School. Jackie began working for H&R Block in 1969, and was a franchise owner from 1972-2010, and continued to work for H&R Block until her retirement in 2019. Jackie was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, in Darien, and attended Unity Church of God, in Jesup. Jackie enjoyed riding horses on her horse ranch in Jesup, and loved spending time with her great-granddaughter.
Survivors include her sons, Harry James "Jim" Bennett (Milka) of Boca Raton, Fla., Daniel "Dan" Bennett (Belinda) of Brunswick and Zane Drake Bennett of Morristown, Tenn.; grandchildren, Kaylan Willis, Natalie Bennett, Nicole Bennett, Zachary Bennett, Josh Harper and Michael Swarcz; and great-granddaughter, Riley Jade Willis.
At the family's request, due to the COVID-19 virus, a private service was held at Chapman Funeral Chapel, and entombment was held at Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you consider donating to or helping someone in need, and continue to pray for those affected by the corona virus.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, March 26, 2020
