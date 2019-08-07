|
Jacqueline Governo
Jacqueline Anne "Jackie" (Michaud) Governo, 86, of Weaverville, N.C., formerly of Brunswick, Ga., died at home in the early morning hours of Aug. 3, surrounded by her family. She was the former wife of Alan "Billy" Governo of Swansea, Mass.
Born March 16, 1933, in Fall River, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Ruth (Baker) and Alfred Michaud.
She was a graduate of Mount St. Mary's Academy in Fall River. She raised her five children in Adamsville, R.I., and Somerset, Mass., later living in Brunswick, Ga., before moving to Weaverville.
Jacqueline was first and foremost a mother, but had also worked in human resources in Massachusetts and for the naval base in Newport, R.I., before retiring.
Her guilty pleasures included Roadrunner Raspberry ice cream and angel food cake. Jackie was addicted to "Law & Order" and television news, as well as reading Nicholas Sparks novels and the "Chicken Soup for the Soul" books.
She was a parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Church in Brunswick, Ga.
Jacqueline was predeceased by her son, Kevin Governo.
She is survived by a son, Dr. Scott Governo, and his wife, Beth, of Weaverville; three daughters, Gayle Gibson and her husband, Billy, of Brunswick, Karen Ingraham of Mars Hill, N.C, and Susan Boyd of Brunswick.
She was the grandmother of Matthew Benner of Brunswick, Brandon and Cory Governo of Weaverville, and Jacob, Zachary, Ryan and Shawn Boyd, all of Brunswick. She was the great-grandmother of Kaitlin Martin, and Lindsey and Sarah Benner, all of Brunswick.
The family will receive visitors from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., Brunswick, Ga.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 405 Howe St., Brunswick, followed by interment in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 133 Stu Daniel Drive, in Brunswick.
Condolences may be shared online at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 7, 2019