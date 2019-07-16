Jacqueline Campbell



Jacqueline Floyd Campbell, 73, of Lottsburg, Va., passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019.



She was a retired shipyard bookkeeper who was a member of Melrose United Methodist Church and has been a Northern Neck resident for the last 13 years. Jackie was born in Savannah, Ga., and was raised in Brunswick, Ga. She most recently moved from Chester, S.C. to the Northern Neck.



Jackie loved shopping, and was known for her impeccably coordinated outfits. Some of her favorite things were collecting wind chimes, owl figures and traveling. Above all, she doted on her granddaughter, Taylor. They enjoyed going on trips and getting lost together because the journey was always more important than the destination.



Jackie is survived by her son, Wayne Roger Bratcher; granddaughter, Taylor Bratcher; best friend and sister-in-law, Barbara E. Campbell; stepmother, Kathleen Floyd; brother-in-law, Bill Dorminy; sisters-in-law, Brenda Floyd and Debra Good; nephews and nieces, Jason Floyd (Cherry), Jessica Smith (Doug), Justin Floyd, Jade Floyd, Todd Dorminy, Cindy Driscoll (John), Marshall Campbell (Arlene) and John Campbell; special cousins, Mary and Larry Jenkin Jr.; and many great-nephews and great-nieces.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack Floyd and Bertie Mae Lee Floyd; husband, Roger Gary Campbell; brother, Kenneth Floyd; sister, Faye Dorminy; and brothers-in-law, Sonny and Page Campbell.



A funeral service will be held for Jackie at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Melrose United Methodist Church with interment following in the church cemetery.



The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Melrose United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 150, Lottsburg, VA 22511.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 16, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 16, 2019