Jacqueline Tiller



Jacqueline Ruth Sapp Tiller, 94, of the New Branch community, died Monday afternoon July 8, 2019, at Meadows Health after a brief illness. She was a native and lifelong resident of Toombs County.



She was a registered nurse who devoted her life to serve others. She earned an RN diploma from Crawford W. Long School of Nursing, a BA of Nursing from Emory University and an MBA of Nursing from Emory University. She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau International, Pilot Club International, Georgia Nurses Association District 18 and American Nurses Association District 20. She was a nursing professor for many years, and taught at College of Coastal GA and South Georgia College. She was the Chairman of the Division of Nursing at King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for many years. She taught the Reach to Recovery Program for the American Cancer Society. She was a Veteran of the United States Army where she served in World War II as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps. She was a lifetime member of Mount Moriah United Methodist Church.



Ms. Tiller is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary Sapp, two brothers, Harris Sapp and Charles R. Sapp and her sister, Rose Sapp Rogers.



Jacqueline is survived by her son, Arthur Robert Tiller (Katy) of Conyers; daughter, Cynthia Rose Tiller Drummond of Brunswick; five grandchildren, Mary Rebecca Tiller Winter (Jeff) of Lilburn, Barnum A. Tiller (Rebekah) of Atlanta, Cameron Tash Buie of Brunswick, Richard A. Drummond (Alexis) of Summerville S.C., and Nicolas E. Drummond of Atlanta; and five great-grandchildren, Gladys Winter, Leslie Winter, Paula Rose Tiller, Carter A. Tiller and David Drummond.



The funeral service for Ms. Jacqueline Ruth Sapp Tiller will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Mount Moriah United Methodist Church with the Rev. Michael Kennedy officiating. Interment to follow.



The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Toombs County Funeral Home of Lyons.



Toombs County Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 12, 2019





Published in The Brunswick News on July 12, 2019