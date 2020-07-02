1/
Jacquelyn Marie Brantley
1950 - 2020
Jacquelyn Brantley

Jacquelyn Marie Brantley, Oct. 15, 1950 - June 18, 2020

She was the heart and guiding light of her family, and an inspiration to everyone she encountered. She will always be our beacon.

Jackie was the oldest daughter of Miriam Laughlin Brantley and Haskew H. Brantley Jr., former Georgia State Senator from the 56th District. Jackie's grandparents were Haskew H. Brantley Sr. and Maggie Hicks Brantley from Atlanta, Ga., and Heberd and Margaret Kenaston Laughlin from Sea Island, Ga.; her aunt and uncle were Pat and Bob Laughlin from St. Simons Island, Ga.

Jackie is survived by two sisters, Lynn Brantley and Douglas Tuttle, Lake Tahoe, Nev., and Sue and Daniel Lipson, Great Barrington, Mass.; brother, David Brantley, St. Simons Island, Ga.; nephews, Christopher Lowell and Kerry Bishe and Andrew Lowell; nieces, Mimi and Michelle Lipson; aunt, Nelda and Bob Burke of St. Simons Island; and cousins, Ginny Lang, Barbara Avery, Lori Falls and Bo Laughlin.

In the 1980s, Jackie's father, Haskew, helped found Residential Resources (RRA) and Jackie became a group home resident in Roswell, Ga. That became Enable of Georgia, which is now part of InCommunity, Atlanta, Ga. In 2015, Jackie retired to Annandale Village, where she received incredible nursing care and enjoyed her "Anniebelle Family" for five happy years.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Annandale Village, 3500 Annandale Lane, Suwanee, GA 36024, 770-945-8381.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 2, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 2, 2020.
