Jackie Byrne
Jacquelyn Theresa Byrne, 87, of Barnegat, N.J., passed away on Sept. 13, 2019, at home.
Jackie was born in Brunswick, Ga., to Marion and Frank Brannon on June 11, 1932. Jackie (Air Force) met George Byrne (Army) in Birmingham, Ala., and soon after meeting they married. Their signature song was forever "When the Stars Fell on Alabama." They had a quintessential love story.
Jackie and George settled in Somerset, N.J., in 1965, where they raised their four children. Jackie was active in the community, serving the St. Matthias church and school (PTA president), establishing a teen center, and was active in the Women's Club, garden club and Republican Club. Additionally, she was instrumental in protecting historic sites and grave yards.
Jackie and George retired to St. Simons Island, Ga., in 1993, where both were active in St. William's Catholic Church, the Newcomers Club, Pastimers, and were docents at the lighthouse. Jackie was also an avid bridge player.
After her husband's death in 2000, Jackie moved back to New Jersey, settling in Barnegat that she loved dearly. Again, she was active in her community, made many wonderful friends and enjoyed her remaining years.
Jackie is preceded in death by her husband George; her parents, Frank Brannon and Marion Cassel; and her brother, Paul G. Brannon.
Jackie is survived by James Byrne (Kathy), Patrick Byrne, Theresa Byrne, Thomas Byrne and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their children.
Memorials contributions may be given to the , Manasquan, N.J.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Cindy, Evette, Beverly and hospice.
