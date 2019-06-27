Home

Jacquelyn "Jackie" Wilson Andrews, 89, of Brunswick, Ga., entered peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 25, 2019, with her family by her side.

Mrs. Jackie was born in Denton, Ga., the daughter of the late Artis E. Wilson and the late Stella Underwood Wilson. She was also preceded in death by her late husband, Robert Henry Andrews; a son, Timothy Andrews; and a daughter, Pattie Ethridge.

Mrs. Jackie was a native of Jeff Davis County and resided in Denton, Ga., during her early childhood and teenage years. She graduated from Jeff Davis High School. Then she attended South Georgia College in Douglas, Ga. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, Ga. She started her career in education as a teacher with the Jeff Davis County Board of Education, and later, with Glynn County at Ballard Elementary School, in Brunswick. Mrs. Jackie resided most of her adult life in Brunswick, and was an active member of Taylors United Methodist Church. She was a former Sunday School teacher, church secretary, and a former treasurer on the finance committee

All who knew and loved her will miss Mrs. Jackie. Left to cherish her memories are her son, Mike Andrews (Sally) of Augusta, Ga.; a daughter, Susan Bowers (Marty) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico; a daughter-in-Law, Polly Bean (Bobby) of Brunswick, Ga,; and one son-in-law, Jeff Ethridge of Brunswick, Ga. Eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Mrs. Jackie was a loving mother and grandmother "Nana." She also enjoyed cooking and sewing. Her family will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come.

The family will receive friends between 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Andrews and the Rev. Ron Smith officiating.

Active pallbearers will be Drew Wentworth, Jeremy Ethridge, Michael Andrews, Kevin Ethridge, T.J. Andrews, Aaron Smith and Bobby Bean. Honorary pallbearers will be the Willing Workers Sunday School Class from Taylors United Methodist Church.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Mrs. Jackie's memory to Taylors United Methodist Church, 766 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, GA 31520, or Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway Brunswick, GA 31525.

Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 27, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 27, 2019
