Jaime Bracewell Jr.



Jaime Allen Bracewell Jr., ladies' man extraordinaire, and friend to all he met, passed away Monday evening at the age of 26 years and two months old.



Of the Methodist faith, Jaime was born on March 2, 1993, at Baptist Hospital, in Jacksonville, Fla. A traveling individual of sorts, he visited Iowa for the Smith Family Reunion every other year but two (hospital), starting in 1994. He also visited several cities throughout Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and even Reno, Nevada, with his guardians for bowling tournaments. Locally, his bowling team on the Thursday Nite Ladies League were known as Jaime's Jammers at the old Bowlarena. Not one to miss an exciting family vacation, he enjoyed traveling on a total of five cruises, in addition to visiting Mickey Mouse and his friends at Disney World. Jaime graduated from Brunswick High School (special needs) in 2011. Jaime's bright blue eyes, his contagious smile, along with his envious curly hair attracted many a ladies' attentions.



Left to cherish his memories are his mother/grandmother, Corine (Andrews) Smith and father/grandfather, Thomas F. Smith of Brunswick, Ga.; birth mother, Odessa Dawn (Smith Lindsay (Todd) of Gainesville, Ga.; birth father, Jaime Allen Bracewell Sr. of Jekyll Island, Ga.; paternal grandparents, Benny and Jenny Bracewell of Dexter, Ga.; stepbrother, Joshua Elkins of Gainesville, Ga.; uncle/godfather, Paul O'Brien and aunt/godmother, Tara Lynn (Smith) O'Brien of Brunswick; great-aunt, Pauline Crosby of Brunswick; great-uncle, Freddy Andrews of Shellman Bluff, Ga.; honorary uncle Ed Zacker of St. Simons Island, and scattered Iowa and Georgia relatives, and numerous friends here in Brunswick.



The family would like to say a very special thank you to Jaime's favorite doctor and lifelong physician, Dr. Neil Goodman and staff for always being there when he needed them. Also, a special thank you to Melanie Johnson and the staff at Advanced Physical Therapy.



Pallbearers will be Paul O'Brien, Joshua Elkins, Ed Zacker, Matt Murphy, Jeffery NeeSmith and James Rogers.



Visitation will from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 16 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.



The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. A graveside service for the immediate family will follow at Davis Cemetery, in McIntosh County.



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 16, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 16, 2019