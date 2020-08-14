1/1
Jaliea Barnes
Jaliea Barnes

Jaliea Barnes died August 8, 2020. She was born Aug. 31, 1999, in Albany.

Jaliea was educated at Burroughs-Molette Elementary School, Needwood Middle School and was a 2018 graduate of Brunswick High School.

Jaliea was currently attending Edward Waters College, with a major in communications. She had aspirations of working with children. Jaliea loved Shuck's Seafood, and watching movies with her mom. She was a fun, lovable young lady who was kind and sweet to all those she came into contact with. Jaliea had many future aspirations, one of which was to follow in her grandmother's footsteps to become an Alpha Kappa Alpha woman. Therefore, it was no surprise that Jaliea participated in the Zeta Iota Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. ASCEND and debutante cotillion programs. ZIO is so grateful to have been a part of Jaliea's life. Jaliea participated in many other extracurricular activities, including Brunswick High School athletic trainer; cheerleader with CGA (Coastal Georgia Athletics), Jane Macon Middle School and Edward Waters College, Gathering Place youth summer programs, GEMS mentorship, Girl Scouts, Southern Strut Dance Center, Zion Baptist Church Youth Department.

This is her birthday month, "Jaliea-mas" (her special name, like Christmas). She would have been 21 on Aug. 31, 2020. She has been described as a sweet angel, kind and gentle in heart.

Jaliea was surrounded by a large community of love and support, including her mother Tonya Lewis-Barnes and her father, Odell Barnes; grandparents, Rosetta Lewis, L.E. (Beverly) Lewis, Willie (Rhonda) Barnes and the late Claira Tennell; great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James Eppings; and her younger brother, Jalen Barnes.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at Greenwood Cemetery.

A public viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at Brunswick Funeral Home.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 14, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 14, 2020.
