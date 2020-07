James Benton, Jr.James Henry Benton, Jr., age 84, of Brunswick passed away on Saturday. A visitation for James will be held Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave, Brunswick. A funeral service will occur Thursday at 10 a.m. at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Chapel Park Cemetery.Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick.The Brunswick News, July 20, 2020