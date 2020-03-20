Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Brown's Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church
334 New Post Road
Tarboro, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Berry


1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
James Berry Obituary
James Berry

James Berry died March 16 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Brown's Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 334 New Post Road, Tarboro, with interment to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, in Tarboro.

Public viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home.

The procession will leave from 220 Wolfe St.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, March 20, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -