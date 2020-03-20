|
James Berry
James Berry died March 16 at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Brown's Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 334 New Post Road, Tarboro, with interment to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, in Tarboro.
Public viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home.
The procession will leave from 220 Wolfe St.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, March 20, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 20, 2020