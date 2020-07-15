James Brinson



James "Glynn" Brinson, 64, passed away July 13, 2020, at home in Bloomingdale, Ga., surrounded by his wife of 35 years, Lauri Brinson, and family.



Born in Savannah, Ga., Glynn was the son of Mickey Brinson (Diane) and Dot Johnson. He graduated from Richmond Hill High School in 1973, and retired from the Savannah Sugar Refinery after 37 years of service.



Glynn is survived by his wife, Lauri; son, Lewis Todd Brinson (Amy) of Richmond Hill; daughter, Jenna Marie Horton (Michael) of Winter Garden, Fla.; daughter, Holly Brinson-Tatom (Brad) of Pooler; daughter, Laura "Christy" Hayes of Hinesville; and son, William Jonathan Eaton of Hardeeville, S.C. He is also survived by brother Daryle Brinson (Diane) of Brunswick; and sisters, Barbie Jones (Mike) of Youngsville, N.C., and Stacy Sexton (John) of Richmond Hill. Glynn was Papa to grandchildren, Nathan, Ryan, James, Gwen, Allie, Kirsten, Jacob, Trevor, Zachary, Whitney, Landon, Cameron and Alayla.



A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, in Savannah.



Memorial donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, to Westside Christian Church, in Bloomingdale, or Amedysis Hospice of Pooler.



