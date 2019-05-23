Home

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Browning Obituary
James OliverBrowning

James Oliver Browning, 68, of Darien, Ga., passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla. James was born April 7, 1951, in Long County, Ga., to Theda Browning and O. C. Browning.

James had lived most of his life in McIntosh County, graduating from Darien High School in 1969. He was employed by Georgia Pacific as foreman of machine number 4 and number 5, retiring after 42 years of service. James was of the Baptist faith. He was avid golfer, and enjoyed spending time with his daughter Ashley. He leaves many fond memories that will be cherished by all.

He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Miles of Darien, Ga.; sister, Elizabeth Poppell Williams of Darien, Ga.; sister, Betty (Ron) Schmid of Darien; and sister, Carolyn (Billy) Rountree of Springfield, Ga.; girlfriend, Lisa Sawyer of Darien, Ga.; and Ashley?s mother, Donna Lewis Gosnell of Darien, Ga. James is also survived by several nieces, nephews and other family members.

James was preceded in death by his mother, Theda Browning; father, O. C. Browning; and brother, Fred Browning.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family, from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick, followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, where the Rev. Danny Stillwell will officiate. Interment will follow the service at St. Andrews Cemetery in Darien, Ga.

Serving as pallbearers are Mike Lewis, Eric Lewis, Don Lewis, Billy Rountree, Ron Schmid and Tim Burkhead Jr.

Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Charles Tucker, Dr. William G. Grubb, Dr. Bryan Krull, Darien High School Class of 1969 and friends and coworkers.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 23, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 23, 2019
