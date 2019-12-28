Home

James C. "Jimmy" Bennett Jr. 81, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2019.

He was born Oct. 18, 1938, in Wayne County, and moved to Hawesville, Ky., worked at Weyerhauser Inc., until his retirement, then moved to Brunswick, Ga. He graduated from Wayne County High School in 1957, and was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Korea.

His wife, Lillian Mary Story Bennett, and their 2-year-old son, James Donnie Bennett, preceded him in death along with his parents, James C. Bennett Sr. and Jessie Lee Brannen Bennett.

Survivors are two sons, Heath (Kim) Bennett, and their four children, of Island, Ky., and Christopher (Teresa) Bennett, and their three children, of Hopkinsville, Ky; five sisters, Joan Williams of Jesup, Julia (J.L.) Oglesby of Brunswick, Jerrie (Bill) Glawe of Machesney Park, Ill., Jane (David) Durrence of Waycross and Jan (John) Oglesby of Brunswick; two brothers, Jack (Pamela) Bennett of Sacramento, Calif., and John (Sue) Bennett of Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Union Baptist Church, with David Durrence officiating.

The family will receive friends at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church, c/o Melvin Martin, 50 Akin Road, Jesup, GA 31546.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 28, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 28, 2019
