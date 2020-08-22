Jim Clayton
James "Jim" Howard Clayton, 79, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
Born on Sept. 25, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio, Alda Guy Clayton and Clara Witecki Clayton, he moved to Brunswick in 1956 with his family. Jim married the love of his life, Ollie Clayton, in 1962, and they spent many wonderful years together.
After graduation, Jim served his country as a Marine for four years, with some of his military years being spent in Hawaii and Japan. Upon completion of his military service, he settled in Brunswick and began a welding career at Brunswick Pulp and Paper from which he retired. He enjoyed spending time working on his property with his tractor, collecting tools, keeping meticulous notes and records and staying abreast of current affairs. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He attended Sterling Church of God.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Lucille Perkins.
Jim preceded his wife, Ollie, in death by only nine days. He is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Rash and Kim Garris; two sons, James "Jimbo" Clayton and Brett Clayton (Teresa); siblings, Larry Clayton and Carl Clayton (Maureen); grandchildren, Brooke Griffin (Lance), Beau Clayton, Garrett Garris, Peyton Garris, Nash Garris, Landon Clayton and Jonathon Overcash; and great-grandchildren, Abbie Knight, Skylar Knight and Allie Griffin. He is also survived by many numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 at Evergreen Cemetery. Social distancing protocols will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Highway, Brunswick, Georgia, 31523.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 22, 2020