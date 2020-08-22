1/1
James "Jim" Clayton
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim Clayton

James "Jim" Howard Clayton, 79, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

Born on Sept. 25, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio, Alda Guy Clayton and Clara Witecki Clayton, he moved to Brunswick in 1956 with his family. Jim married the love of his life, Ollie Clayton, in 1962, and they spent many wonderful years together.

After graduation, Jim served his country as a Marine for four years, with some of his military years being spent in Hawaii and Japan. Upon completion of his military service, he settled in Brunswick and began a welding career at Brunswick Pulp and Paper from which he retired. He enjoyed spending time working on his property with his tractor, collecting tools, keeping meticulous notes and records and staying abreast of current affairs. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He attended Sterling Church of God.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Lucille Perkins.

Jim preceded his wife, Ollie, in death by only nine days. He is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Rash and Kim Garris; two sons, James "Jimbo" Clayton and Brett Clayton (Teresa); siblings, Larry Clayton and Carl Clayton (Maureen); grandchildren, Brooke Griffin (Lance), Beau Clayton, Garrett Garris, Peyton Garris, Nash Garris, Landon Clayton and Jonathon Overcash; and great-grandchildren, Abbie Knight, Skylar Knight and Allie Griffin. He is also survived by many numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 at Evergreen Cemetery. Social distancing protocols will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Highway, Brunswick, Georgia, 31523.

Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 22, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved