Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
(912) 462-5151
Resources
More Obituaries for James Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Daniels

Send Flowers
James Daniels Obituary
James Daniels

Mr. James W. Daniels, Sr., 66, passed away late Saturday evening at The Hospice of The Golden Isles in Brunswick, GA. after an extended illness.

Visitation will be held Oct. 7, 2019, Monday at Funeral home starting at 6 p.m.

A funeral service will be held Oct. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Chapel of Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta.

Burial will follow at The Daniels Cemetery. Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing our online registry at fryefh.com.

The Brunswick News, October 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.