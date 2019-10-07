|
James Daniels
Mr. James W. Daniels, Sr., 66, passed away late Saturday evening at The Hospice of The Golden Isles in Brunswick, GA. after an extended illness.
Visitation will be held Oct. 7, 2019, Monday at Funeral home starting at 6 p.m.
A funeral service will be held Oct. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Chapel of Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta.
Burial will follow at The Daniels Cemetery. Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing our online registry at fryefh.com.
The Brunswick News, October 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 7, 2019