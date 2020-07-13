1/
James Daniels
James Daniels

Mr. James Louis Daniels died July 6 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle Street. Walk-through viewing will be Monday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany Street.

Masks will be required to attend, and social-distancing protocols will be imposed.

The procession will leave from 3318 Lee Street.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The Brunswick News, July 13, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
