James Wilder

James WilderJames Donnell "J.D." Wilder, 71, of Brunswick, died Thursday evening, Aug. 6, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, after a brief illness.Mr. Wilder was born and raised in Brunswick to the late John Wesley Wilder and Jeanette Elizabeth Yawn Villaruz. After high school, he joined the United States Army, where he served in Vietnam and worked his way up to the rank of Captain. He was a helicopter and fighter pilot. He traveled the world with the military before coming back to Brunswick in 2012. He loved flying, fishing, watching a great Braves baseball game, Fox News and the Military Channel.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepfather, Manuel "Manny" Villaruz; and a brother, Jack Wilder.Mr. Wilder is survived by his wife, Linda Wilder of Brunswick; two children, Jayme Wilder of Tucson, Ariz., and Erik Wilder of Ogden, Utah; a stepdaughter, Kristen White and husband, Dustin, of Queen Creek, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Mason Wilder, Madalynn Dobson, Corey White and Sophie Lynn Wilder; a great-grandchild, Jade Elizabeth White; nephew, Judd Wilder; a sister, Kitty Wilder; a brother, Larry Wilder; a sister-in-law, Charlene Wilder; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.Memorialization is by cremation.Chapman Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, August 12, 2020