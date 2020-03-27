|
|
James Berry Sr.
In Loving Memory
Mr. James E. Berry Sr.
"Mr. B"
Born Nov. 13, 1939, and went on with the Lord on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, Ga., with his wife by his side and daughter nearby.
A Time to be Born
James E. Berry, Sr. was born on Nov. 13, 1939, in Tarboro, Ga., to the late Willie Mae (Pinckney) and Caesar Berry. His mother died when he was very young. His father later married Rosa (Kennedy). He had an older brother, Claudie Berry (deceased;) and sister, Joyce (Sams) Berry.
A Time to Love
He married his beloved wife, Josephine Sterlina (Edwards) Berry on Feb. 13, 1972. This union brought about Jason L. Berry Sr. and Stephanie (Jermaine) Dunson. They were both previously married and shared in parenting James E. Berry Jr. (preceded him in death), Charles Berry, Wanda (Lester) Hill, Beverly (Jerome) Carter and grandson, Ryan Berry. They both instilled the value of Christianity in their children. He shared with her his passion of summer vacation travel, fishing, and family fun.
A Time to Labor
James E. Berry Sr. started working at an early age. He went to school in Camden County, Ga. He left his home to attend barber college in Atlanta, Ga. He earned a job as a bus boy and later as the cook at a downtown restaurant while attending school. Mr. Berry returned to Southeast Georgia as a licensed barber, and also learned the trade of brick and block masonry. There are a few schools in Brunswick, Ga., that he helped build. There are numerous homes, fireplaces and barbecue pits that he has constructed. The standout in Brunswick would be the circular brick masonry at the waterfront downtown. In Camden County, it would be the stones he laid at the St. Mary's Camden Tribune.
A Time to Mourn
He leaves to cherish his memory to a devoted and loving wife,
Josephine Sterlina (Edwards) Berry; two sons; three daughters; three sons-in-law; one sister, Joyce Berry; two brothers-in-law, Ernest (Esther) Jones, Joseph (Karen) Edwards and Samuel (Vanessa) Edwards, preceded him in death; two sisters-in-law, Sadie (James) Powell, and Patricia (Larry) Rogers; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Thank You
Brown's Chapel AME Church, City of Refuge Mission Family Worship Center, Burroughs-Molette Elementary staff, Abundant Life Fellowship, Dr. Jack Amie (Glynn Urology), Dr. Lee-Lewis and Dr. Elsharkawi (Nephrology of the Golden Isles), Dr. Trey Powell (Coastal Cardiology), SEGHS and Intrepid USA Healthcare Services
The family wants to take this time to acknowledge and thank everyone who prayed and is praying for us. The food, comforting words, and whatever you did is greatly appreciated.
A homegoing celebration was held March 21, 2020, at Brown's Chapel AME Church, in Tarboro (Camden County), Ga.
Services were entrusted to Brunswick Funeral Home.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 25, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 27, 2020