Jimmy Orr
James Edward Orr Jr., known to everyone as Jimmy, was born on Oct. 4, 1935, in Seneca, S.C., to James Edward Orr Sr. and Margaret James Orr. He passed away on Oct. 27, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga., after a long and eventful life.
Jimmy excelled in basketball, baseball and football at Seneca High School, and, although he first attended Clemson College on a basketball scholarship, went on to star as one of the Wally Boys at the University of Georgia. Jimmy was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams during his junior year at UGA. After graduation, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played for three years. His electrifying performance made him an easy choice for UPI and Associated Press Rookie of the Year in 1958. He went on to play for the Baltimore Colts, where he was a favorite receiver for Johnny Unitas; the right corner of the end zone at Baltimore's Memorial Stadium was long nicknamed Orrsville and Orr's Corner. He led the NFL in yards per reception three times, and set a record for most game-winning touchdown catches in a single season, a record which is still unbroken almost five decades later. He was named first team All-Pro. He enjoyed an outstanding 13-year career, including a victory at Super Bowl X.
Jimmy went into several business ventures after leaving the NFL, eventually retiring to the Georgia Coast, where he was active with his many friends playing golf, cards and the 19th hole. One of his proudest accomplishments during retirement was the hole in one he scored at Augusta. More than just an athlete and businessman, however, Jimmy was a loving husband and father. He was funny, open-hearted and full of great stories. He cherished his friends and generously supported many charitable causes.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine McLaren Orr; his daughter, Julie Orr Hoover (Bob Green); his son, James "Jay" Orr (Debbie); his brother, Sam Orr (Margaret); grandchildren, Caroline Hoover, Griffin Orr, Tommy Lehman, Taylor Lehman Gray and Jessica Lehman; nieces, Betsy Frazier, Kathryn Sabol, Emily Orr and Hannah Orr; and great-grandchildren, Sanders Gray and Blakely Elizabeth Gray.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Whit Chapman officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to Jimmy's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
, is in charge of arrangements.
The Brunswick News, October 31, 2020