1/
James Edward "Jimmy" Orr Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy Orr

James Edward Orr Jr., known to everyone as Jimmy, was born on Oct. 4, 1935, in Seneca, S.C., to James Edward Orr Sr. and Margaret James Orr. He passed away on Oct. 27, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga., after a long and eventful life.

Jimmy excelled in basketball, baseball and football at Seneca High School, and, although he first attended Clemson College on a basketball scholarship, went on to star as one of the Wally Boys at the University of Georgia. Jimmy was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams during his junior year at UGA. After graduation, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played for three years. His electrifying performance made him an easy choice for UPI and Associated Press Rookie of the Year in 1958. He went on to play for the Baltimore Colts, where he was a favorite receiver for Johnny Unitas; the right corner of the end zone at Baltimore's Memorial Stadium was long nicknamed Orrsville and Orr's Corner. He led the NFL in yards per reception three times, and set a record for most game-winning touchdown catches in a single season, a record which is still unbroken almost five decades later. He was named first team All-Pro. He enjoyed an outstanding 13-year career, including a victory at Super Bowl X.

Jimmy went into several business ventures after leaving the NFL, eventually retiring to the Georgia Coast, where he was active with his many friends playing golf, cards and the 19th hole. One of his proudest accomplishments during retirement was the hole in one he scored at Augusta. More than just an athlete and businessman, however, Jimmy was a loving husband and father. He was funny, open-hearted and full of great stories. He cherished his friends and generously supported many charitable causes.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine McLaren Orr; his daughter, Julie Orr Hoover (Bob Green); his son, James "Jay" Orr (Debbie); his brother, Sam Orr (Margaret); grandchildren, Caroline Hoover, Griffin Orr, Tommy Lehman, Taylor Lehman Gray and Jessica Lehman; nieces, Betsy Frazier, Kathryn Sabol, Emily Orr and Hannah Orr; and great-grandchildren, Sanders Gray and Blakely Elizabeth Gray.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Whit Chapman officiating. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to Jimmy's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 31, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
1
Interment
02:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 30, 2020
Growing up as a Baltimore Colts fan he was my hero! Number 28. What great memories. He was loved in the community. A great personality. I express my deepest sympathy to his family.
October 29, 2020
Family of Jimmy Orr ,( 28)will never Forget our 55 year friendship,Love you forever
Douglas Fraser
Friend
October 29, 2020
RIP
MARK HANAK
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved