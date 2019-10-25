Home

James Edward Wilson Jr. Obituary
James Wilson Jr.

James Edward Wilson Jr., of Crescent, died Monday at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Banner of Truth Ministries, 700 Garrison St., in Darien, with burial to follow in Belleville Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.

He is survived by his mother, Willie B. Monroe Wilson; children, Jamesha Wilson, Caleb Wilson and Jeremiah Aki; siblings, Ora Lee Canada, Janet Okoronkno and Jerel Lance Wilson; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 25, 2019
