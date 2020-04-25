Home

Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
James Ernest Alexander Obituary
James Alexander

James Ernest Alexander, 76, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, at his home, surrounded by friends and family.

Jim was born Nov. 5, 1943, in Wilmington, Del., to James A. and Lydia R. Mills Alexander. A lifelong employee of Dupont, his accomplishments included development of high-performance polymers and their application to various markets, such as petroleum, cable and wire and communications industries.

We remember him as a loving husband and father, voracious reader, a curious traveler, athlete, gardener and entertainer, developing lifelong friendships around the globe.

He is survived by his wife and partner Gerit, his children Peter, Michael, and Nicole; eight grandchildren; and his sister, Mary Anne Heiss.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coastal Georgia Historical Society.

Details for the memorial service will be found in the online at www.brunswickmemorialpark.com, as the COVID-19 situation allows.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 23, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 25, 2020
