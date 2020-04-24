|
James Ellison Sr.
James F. "Jim" Ellison Sr. was born on Oct.14, 1935. in Phenix City, Ala., and died on April 19, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga. The funeral was held on April 22, 2020, in a private ceremony, in Leesville, S.C. Information about a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
He was the youngest of five children. His father was a journalist, and the family moved between Savannah, Ga., and Columbus, Ga., when he was growing up. When Jim was 13 years old, his father died of a heart attack. He studied at Jordan High School in Columbus for two years. His family then moved to Brunswick, where he graduated from Glynn Academy in 1954.
He began working at the U.S. Post Office in Brunswick at age 19, serving as a carrier, clerk and accountant over his career. He married Barbara Barr, a young elementary school teacher from Leesville, S.C., in 1968. They had two children. He served with the Georgia Air National Guard. After surviving a heart attack in 1989, he retired from the Post Office with 35 years of service. He had a stroke in 2013, from which he recovered almost fully. He had another stroke in 2017, from which he did not.
He was talented at art (he loved drawing as well as painting in oil, acrylic and watercolor) and music (he played the piano and had a beautiful baritone voice). He had a thirst for knowledge. He was gentle, kind and compassionate. He once said that his favorite time in life was when his children were young. When they would run to the door to greet him when he came home from work, he "was in heaven."
He was a longtime member of College Place United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir. He was also a member of the Glynn Art Association.
He is predeceased by his wife, Barbara; his parents, William Wise Ellison and Goldie Inez Clegg; and his siblings, Elizabeth Irene "Lib" Ellison Stuart, Edith "Edy" Ellison Gunter, Evelyn "Pat" Ellison Newbern and William W. "Bill" Ellison Jr.
He is survived by his children James F. (Katya) Ellison Jr. and Emily Ellison (Robby) Strickland; by nieces, Jane Brown, Patricia Edmundson, Betty Ferrell, Linda Gilmer and Brenda Wiggins; nephews, Mark Ellison, Thomas Kaplan and Gary Williams; and grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Strickland and Benjamin and Nicholas Ellison.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 24, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 24, 2020